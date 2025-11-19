SI

Shedeur Sanders Officially Set to Make First NFL Start Sunday vs. Raiders

The rookie quarterback will be under center for the Browns in Week 12.

Mike Kadlick

Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns on Sunday.
Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns on Sunday. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
It's Shedeur Sanders time in Cleveland, at least for now.

As relayed by coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday afternoon, the Browns will start Sanders at quarterback on Sunday against the Raiders. The decision comes as starter Dillon Gabriel continues to work through concussion protocol.

"Dillon is still in the concussion protocol," Stefanski clarified. "He is improving, but obviously we've got to put a plan together for all of our players, our offense, our defense, our special teams, a plan of attack, and give our guys a chance."

This is a breaking new story and will be updated.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

