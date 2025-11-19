Shedeur Sanders Officially Set to Make First NFL Start Sunday vs. Raiders
The rookie quarterback will be under center for the Browns in Week 12.
It's Shedeur Sanders time in Cleveland, at least for now.
As relayed by coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday afternoon, the Browns will start Sanders at quarterback on Sunday against the Raiders. The decision comes as starter Dillon Gabriel continues to work through concussion protocol.
"Dillon is still in the concussion protocol," Stefanski clarified. "He is improving, but obviously we've got to put a plan together for all of our players, our offense, our defense, our special teams, a plan of attack, and give our guys a chance."
