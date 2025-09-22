Browns Lose Key Offensive Player to Season-Ending Injury
Browns starting offensive tackle Dawand Jones will miss the rest of the 2025 season as he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski shared on Monday.
The injury occurred in Sunday's 13-10 Cleveland win over the Packers during the fourth quarter when Jones was blocking a screen for tight end David Njoku. Green Bay safety Javon Bullard seemed to undercut Jones in that moment, something that Stefanski said he wants the league to review, per the Akron Beacon Journal, since players aren't allow to go low like Bullard did in the moment.
Jones is the second offensive tackle to suffer an injury this season. Jack Conklin has been out since mid-way through Week 1 because of an eye injury and now he remains out with an elbow injury. Conklin is now considered day-to-day.
In the meantime, Cornelius Lucas has stepped into Conklin's starting role. Now with both Conklin and Jones out, KT Leveston will likely fill Jones's spot on the field until Conklin returns. Quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked twice on Sunday, which Stefanski said was partially because of their beat-up offensive line.
This is not the news the Browns wanted to hear right after capturing their first win of the season.