Browns Make Surprising QB Decision Before Week 7 Game vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns' QB situation has been a disaster all season, as their highly paid starter, Deshaun Watson, has been a major disappointment thus far. The Browns are 1-5 and in last place in the AFC North.
While many fans have called for Jameis Winston to be given the starting job over Watson, the team actually went the other direction before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing Winston as inactive for the Week 7 clash in Cleveland.
This is the first time all season that the veteran has been dropped to the team's emergency QB.
You have to think Browns fans will let the team hear it if they struggle again Sunday against the Bengals.
