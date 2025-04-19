SI

Browns GM Andrew Berry Suggests Quarterback Prospect May Be Faster Than Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland executive handed out high praise Thursday.

Patrick Andres

Jalen Milroe runs the football against Auburn.
Jalen Milroe runs the football against Auburn. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns know Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson—probably all too well.

In 13 career games against the Browns, Jackson has thrown 18 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He's also shredded Cleveland on the ground, running for six scores—three more than he's run for any other opponent.

When Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's speed to Jackson's, then, fans took notice.

"He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please," Berry said at a Thursday press conference looking ahead to next week's NFL draft.

Milroe, despite considerable regression year-over-year in 2024, was a formidable runner with the Crimson Tide. He ran for 20 touchdowns in '24—eighth-most in FBS, and four more than his 16 passing touchdowns.

"He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm," Berry said of the draft prospect. "And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have."

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

