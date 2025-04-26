Browns GM Explains Selecting Shedeur Sanders As Team's Second QB Pick in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns selected Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The selection from the Browns was a little bit surprising given that the team has already drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
But given the franchise's need to find a long-term solution under center, a gamble on Sanders, who slid significantly from the first-round grade that many expected him to have, was worth it to the Browns.
"He's highly accurate. Can play well from the pocket. Very productive college career," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Saturday. "It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to draft two quarterbacks. We believe in best player available. We didn't expect him to be available in the fifth."
Sanders joins a quarterback room in 2025 featuring Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the season after rupturing his Achilles.