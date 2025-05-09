Browns GM Hints at Nick Chubb's Immediate Future With Team
Among the looming offseason questions for the Cleveland Browns—chief among them, which of their 10,000 quarterbacks will start come the fall—is that of running back Nick Chubb, who is currently a free agent after agreeing to a reworked deal for 2024-25.
Chubb, 29, has been an overall stud for the Browns over his seven years with the team, though his production started to dip after a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Indeed, although he returned in 2024, he played just eight games, starting the season late and ending early with another injury, for a total of 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, if you're reading between the lines, the Browns taking two running backs in the 2025 draft and renegotiating Jerome Ford's contract seem to, by themselves, suggest Chubb's window is closing. But team general manager Andrew Berry more explicitly detailed the situation during a Friday appearance on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan.
"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry said of a Chubb return. "We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome plays a role. It's basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.
“Look, you’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick," Berry continued. "And I would expect him to take another step, being a year removed from the injury. But I’d say maybe a return is less likely — at least in the short term — with us right now.”
Still, Berry said he understands the gravity of such a choice.
“My job in decision-making is to be non-emotional. And then in terms of managing and treating people, it’s to be able to do it as empathetically as possible,” he said. “I think one of the hardest things is when you transition away from a player who meant a lot to the organization and meant a lot to the community.
“But the reality of it is, look, I’d love for key players in our organization to stay with us forever, play until they’re 45. Unfortunately, this sport doesn’t allow that."
In his career, Chubb has racked up 1,340 carries for 6,843 rushing yards (seventh among active players) and 51 touchdowns, while adding 1,042 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, as well. If given the chance, maybe 2025-26 could be his return to form; Berry even said his 2024 injury (a broken foot) is healed and not a concern.
Hopefully, a team out there sees the potential.