Browns Insider Names Surprising Leader of Cleveland's Four-Way QB Competition
The Cleveland Browns have a big quarterback competition this offseason as four players will battle to earn the starting role for the 2025 season.
Before the NFL draft, the Browns signed Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, who previously played for the team in 2023. Then during the draft, the Browns selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Many presumed that Flacco would be named the initial starter for the season as he's the veteran and previously played for the team, although Sanders starting would make for the most exciting storylines. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer says that another player is the current leader of the quarterback competition, and it may surprise some.
“It’s a tough call before we’ve even seen the first practice of organized team activities, but I know Kenny Pickett heads in as the frontrunner to win the starting job at the outset," Cabot wrote Sunday. "He’ll take the initial first-team reps in OTAs and probably the mandatory minicamp, and it seems like it’s his job to try to keep for now. But Joe Flacco brings 17 years experience and a 4–1 record with the Browns in 2023. He will definitely push and press Pickett hard for the job.”
Like Cabot said, Pickett will need to officially earn the starting role this offseason. He did share his ambitions for the offseason after he was signed by the Browns, saying he's not there "to hang out." He was the backup quarterback on the Philadelphia Eagles last season after having a back-and-forth stint as starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers the two years prior. Pickett may get his redemption in Cleveland.
Flacco still has a good chance of claiming the starting role, Cabot noted. However, Sanders and Gabriel have a lot to prove this offseason for them having a real opportunity to be named the starter as rookies.