Browns All-Pro Addresses Whether Locker Room Still Believes in Coach Kevin Stefanski
The Cleveland Browns came into 2024 with high hopes, having made a surprise run to the playoffs in 2023 with a revolving door at quarterback.
They have not been so fortunate this year. The Browns enter the final week of the season 3–13, and are locked into their worst record since going 0-16 in 2017.
Questions are swirling around the futures of general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, but Cleveland guard Joel Bitonio indicated Wednesday that the team had his back.
“It’s very hard when you’re losing a lot of games. But I think the standard of what he’s created is still there," Bitonio said via Daniel Oyefusi. "I think the locker room has faith in coach Stefanski.”
As Oyefusi alluded to, that's no small endorsement considering what Bitonio has seen in his 11-year Browns tenure. Cleveland has had two winning seasons since the six-time Pro Bowler arrived, and Stefanski's 40 career wins are the most for any Browns coach since Marty Schottenheimer from 1984 to '88.
With an uncertain future, Cleveland will close its season against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday.