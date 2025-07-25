Browns Linebacker Suddenly Announces Retirement Days Into Training Camp
On Friday the Cleveland Browns suffered an unexpected blow to their linebacker depth as Jordan Hicks suddenly announced his retirement.
Hicks, a 10-year NFL veteran, announced the decision via his Instagram page. He had been absent from the first two days of Browns' training camp due to a "personal matter" according to the team. Hicks started for Cleveland in 2024, recording 78 combined tackles and two sacks in 12 games.
"After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Hicks wrote in his retirement post. "Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game.I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it. To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings.I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come."
The veteran linebacker was a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL draft. Hicks wound up playing for four teams throughout the course of his career, suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Browns after four seasons in Philly. He was part of the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl team that shockingly upset the New England Patriots behind Nick Foles.
A solid career for Hicks in the books.