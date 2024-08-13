SI

Browns Rookie Michael Hall Jr. Arrested After Domestic Dispute

The Ohio State product was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. runs a circle drill during Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. runs a circle drill during Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. was arrested following a domestic dispute on Monday night. He was booked by Avon police on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the department announced.

The team released the following statement on the situation prior to Hall's arrest.

"We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night," the statement reads. "Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering further information and will have no further comment at this time."

No further details surrounding the incident are known at this time.

Hall was selected with the 54th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He struggled with injuries during his time at Ohio State, only suiting up for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2021 he appeared in two games and recorded two tackles along with half a sack. In 2022 Hall played 12 games, posting 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

