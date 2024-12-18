SI

Browns Name Starting QB Between Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston for Week 16

Cleveland has made a decision at quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson has played in four games for the Browns this season.
As the team enters Week 16, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that he made the decision to bench Jameis Winston and move Dorian Thompson-Robinson into the starting role.

The Browns are 3-11 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. At this point, they're in a race for draft position. While Winston has put up yards since taking over as the team's starter in Week 8, Cleveland has gone 2-5 in those games.

So far this season, Winston has completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating is a dismal 80.6 and his QBR sits at 57.8.

The Browns selected Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA with a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He started three games in 2023 but didn't play well. In 12 career contests, the 25-year-old has completed 51.4% of his passes for 540 yards, with one touchdown and seven interceptions. In 2024, he's 15-of-34 for 100 yards, with three interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson was inserted into the game on Sunday in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and struggled to find a rhythm. The Browns have to be hoping he shows growth against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

