Browns Name Starting QB Between Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston for Week 16
The Cleveland Browns have made a change at quarterback.
As the team enters Week 16, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that he made the decision to bench Jameis Winston and move Dorian Thompson-Robinson into the starting role.
The Browns are 3-11 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. At this point, they're in a race for draft position. While Winston has put up yards since taking over as the team's starter in Week 8, Cleveland has gone 2-5 in those games.
So far this season, Winston has completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating is a dismal 80.6 and his QBR sits at 57.8.
The Browns selected Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA with a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He started three games in 2023 but didn't play well. In 12 career contests, the 25-year-old has completed 51.4% of his passes for 540 yards, with one touchdown and seven interceptions. In 2024, he's 15-of-34 for 100 yards, with three interceptions.
Thompson-Robinson was inserted into the game on Sunday in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and struggled to find a rhythm. The Browns have to be hoping he shows growth against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.