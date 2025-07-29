SI

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Addresses Talk of Team Drafting Arch Manning in 2026

Cleveland is knee-deep in quarterbacks otherwise.

Brigid Kennedy

Manning had a strong season with the Texas Longhorns after stepping in for injured QB Quinn Ewers.
Although the Cleveland Browns are currently knee-deep in quarterbacks, there has already been talk that the team could or should take young QB Arch Manning in the 2026 draft next year. More specifically, it was FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd who mentioned the idea during his show last week, when he also suggested retired Alabama coach Nick Saban could return to the field with the Browns as well.

Meanwhile, ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo also said around the same time that the "thirst [Browns owner] Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is unmatched," and that, even though he's not sure if "this kid's coming out or not," it's not a coincidence that the team acquired an additional first-round pick for 2026.

On Tuesday, reporters asked Haslam about the Manning piece of that equation, and Haslam basically said it's a nonstarter at this point in time.

“You’re in the business and you get paid by how many hits you get,” he said. “I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet—and I don’t know Arch at all—I bet he stays in college two years. I don't think that's worth discussing."

Manning, 21, is a hot topic as of late after a strong season at Texas last year. He will be eligible to enter the draft in 2026, but whether he decides to—or, as Haslam has suggested, sticks around to develop—is another story. The prevailing belief around the NFL is that Manning will play two collegiate seasons.

In the meantime, the Browns will likely be relying on veteran Joe Flacco or the currently injured Kenny Pickett to get them through the season, or at least the start of it, while they continue to evaluate the younger talent in the room.

