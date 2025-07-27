Browns QB Kenny Pickett Set to Miss Valuable Practice Time Due to Injury
Kenny Pickett—the presumed leader in the Cleveland Browns' open quarterback competition so far this summer—is set to miss practice time this upcoming week as he deals with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to reevaluate the injury later this week”, wrote Schefer in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "[He] was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources."
Pickett's injury will clear the way for veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to get some valuable reps with the Browns' first team offense. Notably, Sanders is the only quarterback yet to take a rep with the top unit through four training camp practices.
When asked about the status of the team's QB competition this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he has a plan "that's in pencil", and that the team would "love to have a decision sooner rather than later."
The Browns open up the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.