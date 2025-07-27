SI

Browns QB Kenny Pickett Set to Miss Valuable Practice Time Due to Injury

The Cleveland quarterback will reevaluate his hamstring ailment later this week.

Mike Kadlick

Kenny Pickett is leading the Browns quarterback competition.
/ Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kenny Pickett—the presumed leader in the Cleveland Browns' open quarterback competition so far this summer—is set to miss practice time this upcoming week as he deals with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to reevaluate the injury later this week”, wrote Schefer in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "[He] was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources."

Pickett's injury will clear the way for veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to get some valuable reps with the Browns' first team offense. Notably, Sanders is the only quarterback yet to take a rep with the top unit through four training camp practices.

When asked about the status of the team's QB competition this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he has a plan "that's in pencil", and that the team would "love to have a decision sooner rather than later."

The Browns open up the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

