Browns Agree to Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Devin Bush

Bush spent the 2024 season playing in Cleveland.

Madison Williams

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens takes a hit while throwing from Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush.
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back linebacker Devin Bush on a one-year, $3.25 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Bush was the first-round pick of the Browns' AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He played there for four seasons on his rookie contract before entering free agency in 2023. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for one season before landing in Cleveland last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

