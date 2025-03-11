Browns Agree to Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Devin Bush
Bush spent the 2024 season playing in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back linebacker Devin Bush on a one-year, $3.25 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
Bush was the first-round pick of the Browns' AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He played there for four seasons on his rookie contract before entering free agency in 2023. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for one season before landing in Cleveland last year.
