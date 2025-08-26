Browns Release Well-Traveled Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
Trying to catch on with a fourth team in two years will reportedly not work out for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Johnson has been released by the Browns, according to a Tuesday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Toledo product, 29, signed with Cleveland on April 29. Johnson's 2024 was split between three teams; he started seven games for the Panthers and one for the Ravens while playing in another with the Texans.
As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network pointed out, this is the eighth transaction involving Johnson in the past eight months, beginning with his trade from the Steelers to Carolina in March 2024.
It was with Pittsburgh that Johnson made his name, catching 391 passes for 4,363 yards over five seasons. In 2021, he made his only Pro Bowl appearances, reeling in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns—all career-bests.
Sans Johnson, the Browns will open their season on Sept. 7 against the Bengals.