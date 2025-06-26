Browns Release Super Bowl Champion Defensive End
As the 2025 season draws nearer, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly thrown a slight wrinkle into their defensive line.
The Browns are releasing defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, according to a Thursday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Okoronkwo, 30, was entering the final season of a three-year, $19 million deal with Cleveland.
In two seasons with the Browns, Okoronkwo—who appeared to thank the team's fans in a social media post Thursday—recorded 54 total tackles and 7.5 sacks.
The Gainesville, Fla., native played collegiately at Oklahoma, where the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was a rare bright spot in a maligned defensive era for the Sooners. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.
He won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in 2021 and had his most productive season with the Houston Texans in 2022, registering five sacks and 44 combined tackles.