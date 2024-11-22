Browns Safety Flagged for Chucking George Pickens's Mouthguard on Snowy Field
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers played a snowy game on Thursday Night Football to start Week 12. Even without the weather, it was an old school AFC North matchup between two longtime rivals, so it's no surprise that tempers flared every now and again.
One of those incidents took place in the fourth quarter as the Steelers were trying to get back into the game. Trailing 18-6, Pittsburgh lost two yards on first-and-goal, but a flag was thrown. The call was unsportsmanlike conduct. What actually happened was kind of funny.
Replays showed Browns safety Grant Delpit grabbing the mouthpiece of Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Delpit snatched the mouthpiece and threw it onto the snowy ground. It was as harmless of a unsportsmanlike penalty as you'll ever see—which made it even more amusing for the official to announce that if he did it again he was going to be ejected.
Pittsburgh scored on the very next play.