Browns Explain Reason for Shedeur Sanders's Absence at Practice
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed an impressive preseason debut during the Browns' clash against the Panthers on Friday, but he was notably absent during Cleveland's practice on Wednesday.
Sanders was in uniform at the start of practice but did not participate in team drills during the first day of the Browns' joint practices with the Eagles. He was the only quarterback not to take reps during that part of practice.
The Browns offered an explanation for why he was held out of team drills, indicating that Sanders sustained an oblique injury early into practice and was held out of the remainder of the session as a result, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
The team intends to evaluate the severity of Sanders's injury, but it's possible that it'll prevent him from taking the field for Cleveland's preseason game this weekend. The Browns are scheduled to take on the Eagles on Saturday,
If Sanders can't suit up, his next chance to leave a strong impression before the regular season gets underway would come on Aug. 23 against the Rams, the last week of preseason action.