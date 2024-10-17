Browns to Move Out of Cleveland, Build Domed Stadium in Suburb of Brook Park
After a quarter-century, it appears the Cleveland Browns' second run in their namesake city is over.
The Browns are planning on moving to the suburb of Brook Park, Ohio, Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. They will construct a domed stadium in the suburb of 18,000 located a little under 14 miles from Cleveland.
“The Haslams' choice to move the team away is frustrating, and profoundly disheartening,” Bibb told reporters via WJW-TV. “In the past two years, this administration made relentless efforts to craft solutions that advance both HSG’s objectives and long-term interest of our residents and the broader community.”
Huntington Bank Field, the Browns' current home, opened in 1999 on the site of Cleveland Stadium—the longtime home of both the Browns and Cleveland Guardians, which was built in 1931 and demolished in 1996.
The new suburban stadium is reportedly set to open in time for the 2028 season.