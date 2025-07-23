Browns Unveil Alternate Helmets for 2025 Season
In a number of respects, the Cleveland Browns may be the NFL's most predictable franchise—not least because of their commitment to aesthetic consistency.
This is a team that went from 1950 to 2023 without changing the color of their helmets—finally donning white helmets in '23 to pay tribute to their successful early years. On Wednesday, they added another color to the mix.
The Browns will wear brown helmets as alternate lids in the 2025 season, they announced. The helmets will include two orange stripes, and the team will pair them with orange-lettered brown uniforms in games against the Green Bay Packers (Sept. 21), Miami Dolphins (Oct. 19) and Tennessee Titans (Dec. 7).
Take a look at the new design here.
It's a significant shift for a team that has largely dressed one way since 1946, when coach Paul Brown cribbed Bowling Green's color scheme.
Cleveland fans can only hope that changing the team's helmets will usher in a change in fortunes.