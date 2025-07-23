SI

Browns Unveil Alternate Helmets for 2025 Season

Cleveland is tweaking its familiar look.

Patrick Andres

The Browns logo is seen before the team's 2023 game against the 49ers.
The Browns logo is seen before the team's 2023 game against the 49ers. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a number of respects, the Cleveland Browns may be the NFL's most predictable franchise—not least because of their commitment to aesthetic consistency.

This is a team that went from 1950 to 2023 without changing the color of their helmets—finally donning white helmets in '23 to pay tribute to their successful early years. On Wednesday, they added another color to the mix.

The Browns will wear brown helmets as alternate lids in the 2025 season, they announced. The helmets will include two orange stripes, and the team will pair them with orange-lettered brown uniforms in games against the Green Bay Packers (Sept. 21), Miami Dolphins (Oct. 19) and Tennessee Titans (Dec. 7).

Take a look at the new design here.

It's a significant shift for a team that has largely dressed one way since 1946, when coach Paul Brown cribbed Bowling Green's color scheme.

Cleveland fans can only hope that changing the team's helmets will usher in a change in fortunes.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL