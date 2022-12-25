Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans

Three players in particular played pretty well for the Cleveland Browns defense against the New Orleans Saints.



Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves.

Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically, a few players stepped up.

Reggie Ragland

The Ragland signing came out of nowhere for Cleveland when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went down with an injury. Cleveland is down at least four linebackers on the season, including starters across the middle. Ragland stepped up and made 10 tackles against the Saints to lead the way.

Expecting much out of Ragland wouldn't have been smart going in, but he played pretty well. Mainly in the run game, Ragland was able to work sideline to sideline and didn't shy away from delivering tough contact.

Grant Delpit

Delpit continues the upward trend of some good football. Against the Saints, Delpit took a tipped pass and made a long return on the interception.

Additionally, Delpit continues to be good up around the line of scrimmage. It looks a lot like the former second-round pick could be the strong safety of the future. Delpit had seven tackles and a tackle for loss against New Orleans.

Tony Fields

Fields has come on this season as a linebacker who is going to give you some good moments as a reserve. Out of necessity, Fields has played the most football he has as a pro lately.

Against New Orleans, Fields made nine tackles, which was second most on the team. Beyond this season, the Browns may have to look into firmly having Fields in the mix. The jump from just a special teams player to a defensive contributor is a plus for Fields.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team