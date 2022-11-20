Winners and Losers: Browns Drop Seventh Game to Bills

Cleveland Browns fell to 3-7 on the season after dropping the week 11 game to the Buffalo Bills. Here is a look at who stood out and who did not.

Cleveland has now lost two games in a row following their bye week. With the loss to the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland is now 3-7 on the season.

This game had some good performances for the Browns and some not-so-good. We won't highlight all on either side, but let's take a look at a few.

Winners:

Amari Cooper

When Cooper is getting the targets, he is making the most of them. The Cleveland Browns' top option has shown true WR1 capabilities, something that Cleveland hasn't had in a long time. He was a steal of an acquisition for just a fifth-round pick. Cooper scored two touchdowns and had 98 yards on just seven catches. Another day at the office for Cooper.

Grant Delpit

In the last few games Delpit seems to have turned the corner. There were a couple of missteps, but Delpit had some good moments out there today. He's one of the very few guys on this Browns defense that can lay a big hit, he showed that on an early tackle that led to a field goal attempt. Delpit made six tackles in this one.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland's best linebacker was flying around the field today in his first game back from injury, which was a good sign. The Notre Dame product made 12 total tackles, his name was called often.

Jacoby Brissett

This was a pretty gutsy performance for Brissett. He played well for the most part with zero run game, something Cleveland has relied on all year. The current starter for the Browns even took off for a 22-yard run, the team's longest of the day. Brissett finished his day

Losers:

Cade York

When you're selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft you're going to have to perform. York has let the team down multiple times this season, he did again today with a missed field goal. York is now 16-of-21 on the year on field goals.

Mike Priefer

The Browns have had special teams lapses the last couple of years with Priefer running things. Some miscues proved to be costly on special teams multiple times against the Bills. Missed tackling aloud some returns that gave Buffalo good field positioning. At some point someone has to be held accountable, there's no reason to expect Priefer back next year.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft