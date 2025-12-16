Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat for Cleveland Browns, but he isn't acting like it

The Cleveland Browns are 3-11, which means another miserable season in franchise history is about to come to an end.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been driving the bus all season long, but he has had to deal with a lot of change. The team's most recent loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 is somewhat worrisome, but Stefanski quelled any concerns in a recent press conference.

"There’s growing and there’s learning that happens. And, you know, look at history for, I don’t care what the position is, but look at history in terms of young players, and sometimes there’s moments that aren’t going to go your way, and you learn from those. So that’s no different for any position, no different for Shedeur versus any other player," Stefanski said.

"There’s going to be really good games. There’s going to be games you want back. There’s going to be plays you want back, great plays. So, I look at it for a young player to be able to go into a really tough spot, have some really good moments, some moments that you want back. We’ll learn from those, we’ll grow from those, and we’ll be better from those.”

Browns take tumble after loss vs. Bears

Stefanski is an interesting position, especially in the final three weeks of what could be the end of his tenure with the Browns. He likely knows that he is on the hot seat, but he also has been dealt a really difficult hand when it comes to succeeding.

It's hard to win many games in the NFL with the roster the Browns have. This season is a rebuilding one, especially for the younger players on the roster. It's about finding which players could develop into long-term options for the team in the years to come when they have a better chance at contending.

Stefanski knows this and is still driving the bus, as he needs to. His hope is that he can do the best job that he can for the Browns. Then, he'll let the front office make whatever decision is needed at the end of the season.

The Browns are back in action in Week 16 when they take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount+ app.