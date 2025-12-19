Five questions ahead of Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are getting a chance to play spoiler in Week 16 when they take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

With the game getting closer, we spoke with Buffalo Bills On SI contributor Owen Klein to learn more about the Browns' upcoming opponent and their current state of affairs.

What has been the story for the Bills this season?

Right now, the story for the Bills is can they finish the job and win a Super Bowl? The only teams that have defeated them in the playoffs since 2020 won't be in the field this year, and the door appears to finally be as open as it has ever been. However, there are some hungry teams ready to take that mantle, and the Bills have to show they can win against unfamiliar foes in the postseason.

Why are the Bills a Super Bowl contender this season?

Josh Allen. Actually, it's more than that. James Cook has proven to be worth his extension alongside Allen in the backfield, being second in the league in rushing. Also, the defense plays very good complementary football. Those are all why the Bills are Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes the ball against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Who is the X-Factor for the Bills?

Allen is the obvious X-factor, but Matt Milano is a deeper one. The veteran linebacker showed signs of his former All-Pro self last week against the Patriots, likely because he's fully healthy after dealing with numerous injuries the last couple of years. The Bills' lone weakness is stopping the run, but if Milano can stay on the field, that'll be fixed in no time.

If the Bills were to lose to the Browns, what would be the reason why?

If the Bills were to fall, it'd be because they'd be overpowered in the trenches. Quinshon Judkins and Shedeur Sanders have to pick up significant rushing yardage and Myles Garrett needs to have the game of his life as he chases NFL history. There could also be some assistance from special teams, as the Bills are battered in that regard.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Browns match up well against the Bills, and Buffalo could be flat off its win against the Patriots. Because of that, I think this game is the toughest one for Buffalo down the stretch, but a long Allen touchdown run and an interception of Sanders help the Bills pull away.

My final score prediction is 23-13 Bills.