Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable

Cleveland Browns will be without Greedy Williams, as well as potentially some other pieces.

The Cleveland Browns will be without at least one player, potentially more against Carolina Panthers in week 1. Cornerback Greedy Williams will not play against Carolina, while Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, and Michael Woods II are questionable.

Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out against the Panthers. The former second-round draft pick has spent his fair share of time on the sidelines during his career.

Conklin will likely be questionable as he battles back from a serious injury.

The Browns' right tackle practiced later in the week and looks to be in like to play. His backup, Hubbard, was a full participant in practice this week.

For the rookie, Woods is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be questionable.

