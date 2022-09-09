Skip to main content

Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable

Cleveland Browns will be without Greedy Williams, as well as potentially some other pieces.

The Cleveland Browns will be without at least one player, potentially more against Carolina Panthers in week 1. Cornerback Greedy Williams will not play against Carolina, while Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, and Michael Woods II are questionable.

Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out against the Panthers. The former second-round draft pick has spent his fair share of time on the sidelines during his career.

Conklin will likely be questionable as he battles back from a serious injury.

The Browns' right tackle practiced later in the week and looks to be in like to play. His backup, Hubbard, was a full participant in practice this week.

For the rookie, Woods is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be questionable.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

By Pete Smith
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrate s touchdown in in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Digest Week 1 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
Browns and Panthers Injury Reports

By Brandon Little
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) holds a ball during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Browns v. Panthers: 5 Matchups to Watch

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
Jadeveon Clowney to Note on Cleveland Browns Injury Report

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains

By Brandon Little
Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

By Brandon Little
Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

By Brandon Little