Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

The former Cleveland Browns center announced that he is hanging it up.

NFLPA President and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter is calling it a career. The five-year starting center for the Browns never missed a game, despite battling through injuries. Browns opted to cut Tretter this past offseason as a cap saving.

Tretter was signed in free agency before the 2017 season and gave the Browns solid interior play. Though Tretter did not often practice, he found a way to make it on the field each and every week. Serving as the NFLPA President, Tretter has stood up for many topics for the players. A well-liked player for the stances that he takes.

When Tretter’s successor Nick Harris went down, there was thought that Cleveland might try to bring Tretter back. That never happened, the team looks primed to roll with Ethan Pocic.

Tretter was a part of the turnaround in Cleveland, and he should get credit for it. The Browns have had dependable center play for the majority of the recent years between Alex Mack and Tretter, now both are retired.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt