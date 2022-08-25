Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement
NFLPA President and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter is calling it a career. The five-year starting center for the Browns never missed a game, despite battling through injuries. Browns opted to cut Tretter this past offseason as a cap saving.
Tretter was signed in free agency before the 2017 season and gave the Browns solid interior play. Though Tretter did not often practice, he found a way to make it on the field each and every week. Serving as the NFLPA President, Tretter has stood up for many topics for the players. A well-liked player for the stances that he takes.
When Tretter’s successor Nick Harris went down, there was thought that Cleveland might try to bring Tretter back. That never happened, the team looks primed to roll with Ethan Pocic.
Tretter was a part of the turnaround in Cleveland, and he should get credit for it. The Browns have had dependable center play for the majority of the recent years between Alex Mack and Tretter, now both are retired.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
