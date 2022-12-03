Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game

Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad ahead of the Houston Texans game.

Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad.

Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.

At 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds, Brown brings your typical size of a defensive back. He is 23 years old and hasn't recorded a stat as of yet.

Browns are gearing up for a 1-9-1 Houston team with the return of Deshaun Watson taking place.

