Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson

Joshua Dobbs was waived by the Cleveland Browns today to make room for Deshaun Watson on the 53-man roster.


Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed.

Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in the preseason to stay on the roster. Kellen Mond is on the practice squad so it isn't a sure shot that Dobbs ends up back.

Jacoby Brissett now goes to the backup role, a role he is well fit for. When looking around the league, Brissett is one of the NFL's best in his role.

Dobbs played in six games between 2018 and 2020 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a dual-threat quarterback who is as smart as it gets. He will likely land on his feet somewhere. Now, the Browns and Watson are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in week 13.

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
