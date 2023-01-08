Deshaun Watson Excited About Cleveland Browns Future, Talks Next Step for the Offense

Deshaun Watson's return to the field of play was a rocky one. He showed some big moments, but he was shaky and turned the ball over in others. Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers had some of both. Despite the rough reclamation, Watson remains optimistic about the team's future.

"To be back out there on the field is a blessing," Watson said after the 28-14 loss to the Steelers. "The future is definitely bright for the Cleveland Browns. Regardless of what people say or think, I'm here for a reason."

Watson finished 19-for-29 for 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Browns quarterback tossed two interceptions and was sacked seven times.

The offense wasn't all negative. It's shown flashes of what the future can hold for the playmakers. Watson talked about what they're going to do to evolve.

"I'm just going to go in there and meet with Kevin," Watson stated. "We're going to sit down and watch the tape, what do I like, what does he like? Just sitting down this offseason, mastering what we can do. Sit down with man-to-man talk, what can we do best (for this offense)."

Cleveland went 3-3 record-wise with Watson as the starting quarterback throughout the last six games.

"It's definitely tough -- the talent, the coaching staff -- just the standard that we have with the Cleveland Browns, to only win 7 games. Put this one to bed, get ready for 2023."

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

LeBron James Chimes in on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Performance... Against Commanders

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL