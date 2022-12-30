10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Since so many people are going to be watching the College Football Playoff, here are 10 players that could be targets for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft.

When folks sit down to watch the College Football Playoff games, there will be a ton of talent on display. It's one of the major reasons these four teams are in the game. The games themselves are certainly worth watching, but for fans of the Cleveland Browns, some of the players that standout in these games could be part of the conversation in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will feature the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs, ranked #2 and #3 respectively.

Sonny Dykes has done a tremendous job as the head coach of TCU in his first season. He also inherited a talented team. Dykes has been able to get the most of this group, a credit to him, but whoever got that job was going to be in good shape.