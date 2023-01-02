Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Perhaps it was just a Tweet about playing against each other, but Daron Payne was excited to do a jersey swap with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The two players both come from Alabama, though cooper finished up the season before Payne was a freshman. Cooper and the Browns got the best of the Washington Commanders yesterday, 24-10.

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns need help at defensive tackle, Cooper surely knows that too. There would be no better fit than Daron Payne this off-season. It's the NFL and everyone talks, many have hoped for the Browns to pursue Payne for a while, Cooper is probably in the same boat.

Payne is on his fifth-year deal and is heading toward free agency in March. Having a career year, Payne has 11.5 sacks and 62 tackles. Both of those numbers are career highs for the standout interior defensive lineman.

Maybe it was just two friends linking up, but the Browns should pursue the idea of Payne this off-season if it becomes possible.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award