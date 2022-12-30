Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

Reggie Ragland didn't take long to leave his mark with the Cleveland Browns in week 16.

There were no expectations when the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the active roster. Injuries hit the LB unit hard, they needed more bodies. Ragland did not take long to prove that he can bring something to this team.

"Reggie has a lot of experience at a lot of high levels," said Browns linebacker coach Jason Tarver. "He's got an infectious personality. Last week it really took off for him in practice."

Following that good week of practice, Ragland came out and played the best game in his career. Despite the loss to the New Orleans Saints, Ragland had one of the best games by a linebacker this season according to Pro Football Focus. The former Alabama linebacker recorded a 91.7 grade from PFF.

This game came just a week after Ragland played just two snaps in his season debut with the Browns in week 15. He came out in week 16 and made a career-high 10 tackles to lead the Browns.

If Ragland can show that same level of play across the last two games or even close, the Browns will have to look into bringing him back this off-season.

