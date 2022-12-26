Rams QB Baker Mayfield Posts Brilliant Start on Christmas Day, Best He's Looked Since 2020 with Cleveland

Oh, how a year can change a lot of things. Last season on Christmas Day, then Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. This Christmas, Mayfield is with his third team and put together his best game since the 2020 season with Cleveland.

Against the dysfunctional Denver Broncos, Mayfield found a groove and didn't slow down in the 51-14 Los Angeles win. The Rams picked up their fifth win of the season, including two of their last three with Mayfield starting.

After being released by the Carolina Panthers, no one knew what to expect from Mayfield with the Rams. It is nothing but an opportunity, if he plays well don't rule out him getting a shot at a job somewhere next year. If it went bad, which it hasn't to this point, it could be hard for him to get another contract.

Mayfield connected with tight end Tyler Higbee on a pair of touchdowns in the lopsided win over the Broncos. He finished 24-of-28 passing to go along with 230 passing yards. Most importantly Mayfield did not turn the ball over.

In 2021 things were just downright awful for Mayfield. This start with the Rams easily bypasses anything he did in 2021, and you have to go back to 2022 to find the last time he played this well. Mayfield outplayed Russell Wilson on national television, not many would have seen that coming prior to the season starting. Wilson finished 15-of-27 passing, with three interceptions to just one touchdown.

