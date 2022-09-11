Both sides have ended negotiations as the season begins, but a report has come out that the Baltimore Ravens offered quarterback Lamar Jackson $250 million, per a report. Jackson was not in favor of the contract as he continues to deal a fully guaranteed contract, much like Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson received.

The deal had $133 guaranteed at least, which is more in guaranteed money than Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray signed for.

When Watson signed a fully guaranteed five year deal with the Browns, he set a precedent for players to request fully guaranteed deals similar. Owners around the league were not a fan of the Browns for the move.

Jackson is going to play on his fifth-year deal in 2022, then the Ravens will have the ability to franchise tag him the next two years. Surely the two sides will meet on a deal prior to both of those being used. To this point it is interesting to see the former MVP holding firm in negotiations as his own agent.

