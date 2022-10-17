The Cleveland Browns Tried to Tell us This is who They Were

Cleveland Browns are sitting at 2-4 and things have not gone pretty this season, to say the least. Following a 38-15 beat down at the hands of the New England Patriots, there is plenty of talks. This may not be a surprise to all involved, however. The Browns tried to tell us before the season that this is who they very well could be.

The Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry era is in its third year now, they hope to finally have their quarterback in Deshaun Watson. A draft haul was sent to the Houston Texans to acquire the quarterback, and a large record setting contract followed. At the top, the Browns’ decision-makers knew that Watson could be the missing majority of the 2022 season, if not all of it. It was a risk they were willing to take to finally get their guy after the Baker Mayfield era fizzled out.

Starting a backup quarterback for what turns out to be 11 games was never optimal. At best, the Browns hope to be fighting for a playoff spot by the end of the season — relying on Watson to help will a tough winning streak to end the season. That was always going to be the best-case scenario. With the team sitting at 2-4, the idea of things seems to be getting cloudy.

Jacoby Brissett started the season playing pretty well — but since then he’s turned the ball over — as well as been off the mark on others. Somehow up until the Patriots game, the Browns operated with a top-five offense in many statistical categories. Brissett was just 21-of-45 passing with two interceptions against the Patriots. To his part, he should have never had to throw the ball 45 times, that was a testament to the Patriots taking the run game away.

When the Browns chose to give up the farm for Watson and everything that came with him, they put a cloudy overcast over the 2022 season. We have seen how bad quarterback play can leave a team in 2022, we may be doing the same in 2022. That is not Brissett’s fault, he’s only doing his job, which is to fill in. That job was created by the choices of the Browns. Was it the right choice? It may take a while to find that one out.

Going into the season the defensive tackle position was a glaring hole. This season it has hurt the Browns and perhaps has opened up other issues on the defense. Anthony Walker Jr. was carrying the middle of the defense at MIKE, it showed when he, unfortunately, went down with a season-ending injury.

The Browns seemed okay going into the season with a hole on defense, rather hoping that Jordan Elliott or Tommy Togiai turn into a player they haven’t. That hasn’t happened and other issues have arisen in the defense joining the injuries. Thus far it has been missed assignments, coverage busts, and missed tackles have all hurt a defense that has been out of position at times.

With the front of the schedule having some winnable games, Cleveland had a good chance to give themselves a shot at the end of the season. Instead, they have lost to two backup quarterbacks in the New York Jets game, as well as the Patriots game most recently. Marcus Mariota and the Falcons defeating the Browns was a shock to many as well, another game that puts a magnifying glass on the Browns’ defensive issues.

Instead of signing more help on the interior of the defense, the Browns are carrying money over. They’re hardly paying anything for the acquisition of linebacker Deion Jones who should join the team in week 7.

The idea of carrying money over is nice — they can spend it when Watson is going to play — but it is putting a damper on this season. Overall, the team looked lost on Sunday against the Patriots.

Until things turn around and results appear, questions will arise and folks will continue to talk. Kevin Stefanski will have to continue to answer for the direction of the team. That direction very well could be pointing toward a letdown in 2022, eyeing 2023.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

