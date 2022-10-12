Skip to main content

Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return

Linebacker Deion Jones is one step closer to making his Cleveland Browns debut.

It won’t be long before newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones makes his Cleveland Browns debut. The former Pro Bowl linebacker was designated for return from the injured reserve. Cleveland made other corresponding roster moves.

Tight end Miller Forristall made it back to the practice squad after being cut, and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. was let go. With these roster moves, the Browns have the opportunity to bring in Jones, as well as Greedy Williams back from the injured reserve.

The hope is that Jones will help the Browns in the middle of the defense, a hole left with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. went down. Cleveland opted to bring in some defensive tackle help as well.

First up for Jones could be the New England Patriots and Rhamondre Stevenson. 

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers

By Brandon Little
Patriots RB Damien Harris Won't Play Against Browns

By Brandon Little
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Nominated For FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Brandon Little
Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

By Brandon Little
Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

By Brandon Little
Browns Stars on Offense Shine as Defense, Kicker Struggle

By Pete Smith