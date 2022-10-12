Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return

It won’t be long before newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones makes his Cleveland Browns debut. The former Pro Bowl linebacker was designated for return from the injured reserve. Cleveland made other corresponding roster moves.

Tight end Miller Forristall made it back to the practice squad after being cut, and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. was let go. With these roster moves, the Browns have the opportunity to bring in Jones, as well as Greedy Williams back from the injured reserve.

The hope is that Jones will help the Browns in the middle of the defense, a hole left with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. went down. Cleveland opted to bring in some defensive tackle help as well.

First up for Jones could be the New England Patriots and Rhamondre Stevenson.

