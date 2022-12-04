Where to Watch: Browns Deshaun Watson Returns to the Field in Houston

A look at where you can find the week 13 game for the Cleveland Browns, in which quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to the field for the first time in 700 days.



Cleveland Browns have waited a very long time for this moment since they traded for him to be realistic. Deshaun Watson returns to the field today for the first time in 700 days. This time he'll be a visitor in Houston, where he was drafted back in 2017.

The Texans come in at 1-9-1, while the Browns are sitting at 4-7 this season. Jacoby Brissett is now in a backup role for Cleveland. Brissett did everything that the front office and coaching staff could have wished for during the 11 games he was out there.

The playoffs are a long shot this year for the Browns, they would need a crazy run down the stretch. These last six games should be fun while Watson gets back to himself.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

