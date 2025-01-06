SI

Bryce Young Ends Roller Coaster Season by Making Panthers History in Week 18

Karl Rasmussen

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers ended the 2024 season on a high note, defeating the rival Atlanta Falcons in a dramatic overtime showdown, 44–38.

Bryce Young had arguably the best game of his career in the regular-season finale, racking up five total touchdowns and making Panthers history in the process. No quarterback in Carolina's history had ever recorded three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game prior to Young's dominant outing to kick off the new year.

It's been a roller coaster ride of a campaign for the second-year quarterback, who was previously benched in favor of Andy Dalton amid some early-season struggles. Since re-taking the starting role, Young did everything in his power to prove he's the Panthers' quarterback of the future. Sunday's outing against the Falcons will certainly help his cause.

After failing to throw a touchdown pass until the end of October, Young ended his season having thrown at least one TD in 10 consecutive games. He ends the campaign with 15 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions along with six rushing scores.

After his benching early into the year, trade rumors swirled as Young faced an uncertain future with the Panthers. Now, he's making franchise history while providing the fan base with plenty of optimism going forward.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

