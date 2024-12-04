Bryce Young Reveals Advice He Got From Artist Rob Wave in Viral Social Moment
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is back in the starting role after some early-season struggles saw Dave Canales opt to demote him to backup duties behind Andy Dalton.
Since retaking the starting job, Young's performances have improved significantly and he's managed to reestablish the belief that he can be the Panthers' quarterback of the future. One interaction Young had during his time on clipboard duty stood out to fans, prompting reporters to ask the 23-year-old about it on Wednesday.
Music artist Rod Wave posted on his Instagram story back in October telling Young to give him a call. Since that social media post, Young has seemingly gotten things back on track and has been playing the best football of his career.
"I mean, obviously I'm not gonna say the specifics, but he was just cool. He just like hit me when I got benched and everything just being supportive, sending support. I was definitely grateful for that. Super cool... definitely appreciate it," said Young when asked what the rapper said to him in their conversation.
Young said that was the first time he'd ever spoken with Rod Wave, but was a big fan of his music prior to their interaction. Since that interaction, Young has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions, having rediscovered the form that saw him get selected with the No. 1 pick in 2023.
Panthers fans may just want to share their appreciation for Wave, who stuck up for Young amid the lowest point of his career and offered the young quarterback some much-needed encouragement at a point where it seemed everyone was ready to write him off.