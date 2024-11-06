SI

Bryce Young to Start Third Game in a Row for Panthers After Win Over Saints

The Carolina quarterback led his squad to its second victory Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Bryce Young with the ball.
Bryce Young with the ball. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers achieved a minor miracle—their second win of the season. A 16-yard rushing touchdown by running back Chuba Hubbard with 2:18 left lifted the Panthers over a fading New Orleans Saints team, 23–22.

Now, the Panthers will reportedly reward quarterback Bryce Young for his performance by starting him for the third game in a row. Young will start for Carolina Sunday against the New York Giants in a game scheduled to be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, according to a Wednesday announcement from head coach Dave Canales.

Young completed 16 of his 26 passes Sunday for one touchdown and one interception against the Saints. His 171 yards represented his second-highest total of the season.

It's been a rollercoaster 2024 for Young, who the Panthers benched two weeks into the season. On Oct. 22, a car accident involving quarterback Andy Dalton and his family suddenly thrust Young back into the starting role.

Since then, he has thrown his first three touchdowns of the season along with three interceptions.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

