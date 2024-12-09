Fans Loved Bryce Young’s Thoughtful Move After Eagles Defender Went Down Due to Injury
There’s a lot to like about Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s game right now.
The former No. 1 pick has recorded five total touchdowns with just one interception in his last four starts and ranks 13th in the NFL in quarterback rating since Week 9, a mark better than that of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
There’s also a lot to like about how Young has conducted himself as a leader on the field, as evidenced by one now-viral clip of what the young quarterback did after his opponent suffered an in-game injury.
In the Panthers’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was injured on a Carolina rushing play in the fourth quarter and was in visible discomfort down on the field.
While trainers attended to Gardner-Johnson, Young stood a respectful distance from the scene and lowered his head. Cameras caught Young closing his eyes and appearing to say a prayer for the Eagles DB:
What a classy move.
Young finished the game with 191 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss, his third defeat in the last four games. The Panthers (3-10) haven’t exactly been winning a lot lately, but one could cornily argue Young has won the hearts of NFL fans everywhere based on emotional arc in the league as well as his latest thoughtful act on the field.