Buccaneers Confident Mike Evans Will Return From Injury vs. Giants on Sunday

The wide receiver hasn't played since Oct. 21.

Patrick Andres

Mike Evans is helped off the field during the Buccaneers' 41–31 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 21, 2024.
Mike Evans is helped off the field during the Buccaneers' 41–31 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 21, 2024. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
As they attempt to wriggle their way into the NFC South race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have a key reinforcement on the way.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to return Sunday against the New York Giants, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

"It hurt to see your team out there fighting in really tough, close games that we could have won," Evans said. "I wish I could (have been) out there to help them. I'm excited for this week."

Bowles said Evans will go "as long as he's healthy and fresh."

Evans, 31, suffered a hamstring strain on Oct. 21 during his team's 41–31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In seven games this season, the Texas A&M product has caught 26 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

Famously, in his 10-season NFL career, Evans has never registered fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. This could be his first season not meeting that threshold, as he is averaging just 47.9 yards per game.

Tampa Bay is currently 4-6, a game and a half behind the first-place Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South.

