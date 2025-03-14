Buccaneers GM Breaks News of Team Signing Sterling Shepard Insider-Style
Once in a blue moon, athletes or coaches try to turn the tables on the business of insider journalism—remember when NBA guard Jordan Clarkson tried to impersonate ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during the 2019 draft?
Rarely do general managers make the same effort—but Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht did just that Friday afternoon.
"The Bucs have agreed to terms with wide receiver Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, per source," Licht posted on social media.
Shepard, 32, caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in 2024, his first season with Tampa Bay after eight with the New York Giants. It was his most productive season by both yardage and catches since 2021.
The Oklahoma product ranks fifth in Giants history in catches with 372.
Though he may not be as productive as he once was, he is a valuable enough piece to serve as a scoop for Licht. Game on, Adam Schefter.