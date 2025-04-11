Buccaneers GM Makes Prediction for How Active NFL Draft Trade Market Will Be
There are few offseason events as thrilling for an NFL fan base as a big trade up in the draft. Last year's draft saw nine total trades involving first-round picks, including five completed during the draft itself.
Don't expect this year's draft to be quite as eventful on the trade front, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says. Because of perceived parity across the draft—especially in the middle rounds—Licht doesn't think believe there'll be quite the same level of fireworks in this year's edition.
“I do think this year is going to be—I could be wrong—you’re going to see maybe a little less people maybe wanting to move up and offering enough to make it worth your while just because the draft is pretty leveled out at a certain point,” Licht told reporters Thursday. “So you might be able to get the same player in the second round—same level of player—as you can in the fourth round at certain positions, so I think you’ll maybe see a little bit less of that.”
A shallower quarterback class could be another contributing factor for a slower trade market this year. Miami's Cam Ward is believed to be the pick at No. 1 for the Tennessee Titans, but Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is the only other quarterback believed to be close to a first-round lock. Other players like Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe could be in the mix at the back-end of the first-round but that's far from a guarantee.
Licht says he appreciates the deep, "leveled out" draft, as Tampa Bay has had success finding significant contributors in the middle rounds in recent years.
The 2025 NFL draft runs from April 24–26. The Buccaneers' first pick is No. 19 in the first round.