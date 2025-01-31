Buccaneers Will Promote Passing-Game Coordinator to Replace Ex-OC Liam Coen
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly will not have to look far for their next offensive coordinator.
The Buccaneers are hiring passing-game coordinator Josh Grizzard to that role for the 2025 season, according to a Friday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Grizzard, 34, replaces offensive coordinator Liam Coen—who left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach on Jan. 24.
With Grizzard on staff, Tampa Bay had one of the league's most productive passing offenses in 2024. Quarterback Baker Mayfield in particular thrived, throwing a career-high 41 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
Grizzard joined the Buccaneers for the '24 season after seven years with the Miami Dolphins in various offensive coaching roles.
As a player, Grizzard plied his trade at Yale from 2008 to '11.
Tampa Bay finished 10–7 this season—its best record since 2021, when Tom Brady was its quarterback. It lost 23–20 to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round on Jan. 12, however.