Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Sues His Father's Company, Seeks $12 Million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sued his own father's company last week according to multiple reports.
Mayfield and his wife, Emily, allege a breach of contract and failure to repay millions against a collection of companies that are linked to Baker's father, James Mayfield, and brother, Matt Mayfield. Baker and Emily are arguing that $12 million of their money was unlawfully "funneled" from their personal accounts as well as from Team BRM LLC, the couple’s limited liability company.
According to a report from Sportico, the Mayfield's complaint, Camwood Capital Management Group—of which James and Matt Mayfield are members—and related companies acted “without authorization, proper documentation, or adequate accounting of the transactions” when they moved millions of dollars from 2018 to '21.
The defendants described using the money to meet payroll and for other operating expenses, while the Mayfields claim they received no equity interest in return. Baker and Emily's complaint claimed that they received nothing at all from the large financial transfers.
Sportico's report mentioned that the complaint indicated the two parties reached a settlement in January, but the defendants breached it. The settlement allegedly requires the defendants to pay $11.7 million plus interest on a payment schedule that was supposed to begin on Sept. 30, but the Mayfields say the defendants haven’t paid and won’t return calls.
The Bucs signed Baker to a three-year, $100 million in the offseason after he led the team to the playoffs last season.