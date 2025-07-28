Buccaneers Rework Baker Mayfield's Contract for 2026 Season
The Buccaneers reworked quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract for the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Mayfield is now guaranteed $30 million next year, when he was previously guaranteed nothing.
Mayfield now has financial security for the next two NFL seasons. The quarterback's current annual salary is $33.33 million, which ranks 19th among NFL quarterbacks.
The 2026 season will mark the final year of Mayfield's current contract with the Buccaneers, and he is set to become a free agent in 2027. General manager Jason Licht recently stated that the Buccaneers plan to extend the quarterback at this time. Obviously things can change over the course of a year, but Mayfield could remain a Buccaneer for the foreseeable future.
Mayfield opened up about the reworked contract at training camp on Monday. Adding guaranteed money in 2026 was Mayfield's goal for the negotiations.
“Right now, I’m under contract through ’26,” Mayfield said. “So it was really just about getting guaranteed money for ’26, and they did that. And that’s all I can ask for. I signed the contract, I knew what it was. Right now, it’s winning. I know good things will happen after that. I trust this place. I love being here. Obviously, used to bouncing around. I’ve done that before, but I don’t want to leave. It’s how can we win right now? We have a team that’s really, really well built and [Licht] and those guys did it. So, if we win right now good things will happen.”
Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to the postseason the last two seasons, and there is pressure for him to do the same in 2025.