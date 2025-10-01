SI

Buccaneers Running Backs Coach Collapses During Team Walk-Through

Baker Mayfield said the moment "put things in perspective."

Madison Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete collapsed during a walk-through.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete collapsed during a walk-through. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
During Wednesday morning's Buccaneers walk-through, running backs coach Skip Peete collapsed and was taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition, and he is awake and alert.

“During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode,” the Bucaneers said in a statement, via the Tampa Bay Times. “He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off site for further medical evaluations. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.”

What a scary situation. Quarterback Baker Mayfield talked about the incident when speaking to media on Wednesday.

"Luckily he was alert after and kinda making some jokes, so that's good," Mayfield said, via Tampa Bay 28. "But in the moment, it's much bigger than the game of football, especially when you come into work every day with teammates, coaching staff, everybody in the building. When something like that happens, somebody close to you, it puts things in perspective."

