Buccaneers Place Safety Jordan Whitehead on NFI List Following Car Accident
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers relayed some scary news ahead of their Week 18 game versus the Saints on Sunday.
In a post released on social media, the team announced that safety Jordan Whitehead was involved in a car accident on Saturday morning on his way to the team facility.
"Jordan Whitehead was involved in an auto accident this morning on his way to our practice facility," read the statement. "Due to injuries sustained in the accident, he will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list."
The team also announced that in a subsequent roster move, they're signing safety Ryan Neal from the practice squad to their 53-man roster. Whitehead is not expected to return this season according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, Whitehead spent four seasons in Tampa before a two-year stint with the Jets from 2022-23. He re-signed with the Bucs this past offseason and through 16 games, is the team's second-leading tackler behind only Lavonte David.
The Buccaneers can clinch a fourth-straight NFC South title with a win against the Saints on Sunday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.