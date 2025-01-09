Buccaneers RB Was So Nervous During Falcons-Commanders He Fled Baker Mayfield’s House
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Washington Commanders this Sunday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. While the sides will be battling it out on the field, just two weeks ago, the Buccaneers were cheering on the Commanders as if they were lifelong fans.
After Tampa Bay’s Dec. 29 win over the Carolina Panthers, the team gathered at the house of quarterback Baker Mayfield to watch the Sunday night game between the Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. If Washington took down the Falcons, the Buccaneers would be in control of their own destiny in Week 18—with a shot at winning the NFC South.
With the game tied and Atlanta lining up a potential game-winning field goal, rookie running back Bucky Irving couldn’t take it anymore, and ran out of the house.
"I thought it went in," Irving told ESPN’s Jenna Laine, who recounted the night for readers. There was similar anxiety for those who were able to watch the kick, as it looked as though kicker Riley Patterson had hit his mark, but the ball fell just short of the goal posts.
The party at Mayfield Manor was immediate.
“Watching it, it looked like the kick was in," said tackle Tristan Wirfs—but as he hung his head in dismay, he was awakened by tackle Justin Skule, who shouted “He missed!” and smacked Wirfs on the shoulders.
The Commanders would go on to win in overtime, and the team’s X account (formerly Twitter) would thank Washington for their help.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers took care of business against the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC South and the right to host the Commanders in the wild-card round. Now, the teams that were just two weeks ago rooting partners are once again enemies.
Tampa Bay may owe Washington a bit for its help getting the Buccaneers to the playoffs, but don’t think that there will be any evidence of that debt on the field on Sunday.